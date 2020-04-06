Aeroflot Schedules Two Evacuation Flights For Russians From Thailand on Tuesday - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot will conduct two flights on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the Thai capital of Bangkok amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the company announced in a statement on Monday, adding that it is still awaiting permission for potential evacuation flights from New York and the Maldives.

According to the airline, one flight will depart the Thai capital at noon local time (05:00 GMT) and arrive in the Russian capital of Moscow at 15:15 GMT.

The second flight, which departs at 10:00 local time (03:00 GMT), will first fly to the city of St. Petersburg, before arriving in Moscow.

Aeroflot stated that the company is still waiting for permission for potential flights on Tuesday and Wednesday from the US city of New York and the capital of the Maldives, Male.