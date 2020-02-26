UrduPoint.com
Aeroflot SSJ-100 Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Moscow - Russian Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Aeroflot SSJ-100 Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Moscow - Russian Emergency Services

An Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger aircraft bound for the city of Perm has returned to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after an engine vibration issue was reported immediately after takeoff, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik, adding that the aircraft conducted a safe landing and that there were no injuries on board

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) An Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) passenger aircraft bound for the city of Perm has returned to Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after an engine vibration issue was reported immediately after takeoff, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik, adding that the aircraft conducted a safe landing and that there were no injuries on board.

"At Sheremetyevo Airport, an SSJ-100 completing flight [SU]1204 from Moscow to Perm conducted an emergency landing. The preliminary reason for the emergency landing was a vibration in one of the engines," the representative said.

The aircraft conducted the landing without harm, and there were no reported injuries, the representative said.

