Aeroflot Suspends Flights To Colombo After Seizure Of Plane In Sri Lanka

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Aeroflot, after the seizure of its aircraft in Sri Lanka, announced that it was suspending flights to Colombo due to "the unreliability of the situation in terms of ensuring unhindered flights to Sri Lanka.

"

"Aeroflot is suspending commercial flights to Colombo (Sri Lanka) for the near future due to the unreliability of the situation in terms of ensuring unhindered flights of the airline's aircraft to Sri Lanka. Ticket sales for flights to Colombo are temporarily closed," the company said in a statement.

"Aeroflot passengers who are in Colombo (Sri Lanka) and have tickets for return flights to Moscow SU289 dated June 2, June 4 and June 5 will be delivered to Moscow by SU289 flights departing on June 4 and June 5," the carrier said.

