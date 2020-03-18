UrduPoint.com
Aeroflot Suspends Flights To Egypt, Lebanon, Hungary Over Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Egypt, Lebanon, Hungary Over Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot announced that it suspended flights to the capitals of Egypt, Lebanon and Hungary after the relevant countries imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot announced that it suspended flights to the capitals of Egypt, Lebanon and Hungary after the relevant countries imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the statement, Aeroflot will temporarily suspend flights between Moscow and Cairo (from March 22-31), Budapest (from March 23 to April 30) and Beirut (from March 18-29).

All the three countries announced earlier in the week that they would suspend air travel to contain the virus spread.

