UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aeroflot To Bring Its Passengers From New Delhi To Moscow On April 1 - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Aeroflot to Bring Its Passengers From New Delhi to Moscow on April 1 - Russian Embassy

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot on April 1 will organize a special flight from New Delhi to Moscow to bring back its passengers stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot on April 1 will organize a special flight from New Delhi to Moscow to bring back its passengers stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement on Saturday.

"On April 1, at 05:50 a.m. [00:20 a.m. GMT], Aeroflot will organize a special export flight SU0571 from Delhi to Moscow for its passengers.

Aeroflot customers who have tickets for flights from Delhi to Moscow must rebook them for flight SU0571, departing on April 1, by calling the Aeroflot hotline," the statement read.

On Wednesday, Russian airlines brought back to Moscow hundreds of Russians stranded in New Delhi and Goa after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

As of Saturday, India reported 873 COVID-19 case. In Russia, total toll has surpassed 1,200 cases.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Moscow Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi April From

Recent Stories

Police standing in front line for protection to ci ..

56 seconds ago

Tech volunteers use 3D printers to make crucial vi ..

58 seconds ago

NDMA to recruit 100 lab technicians to overcome sk ..

59 seconds ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to sue Khawaja Asif over Ta ..

1 minute ago

Russia Building 16 New Multi-Purpose Medical Facil ..

19 minutes ago

Taliban Reject Afghan Government's Negotiation Tea ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.