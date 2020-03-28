Aeroflot to Bring Its Passengers From New Delhi to Moscow on April 1 - Russian Embassy

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot on April 1 will organize a special flight from New Delhi to Moscow to bring back its passengers stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot on April 1 will organize a special flight from New Delhi to Moscow to bring back its passengers stranded in India amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement on Saturday.

"On April 1, at 05:50 a.m. [00:20 a.m. GMT], Aeroflot will organize a special export flight SU0571 from Delhi to Moscow for its passengers.

Aeroflot customers who have tickets for flights from Delhi to Moscow must rebook them for flight SU0571, departing on April 1, by calling the Aeroflot hotline," the statement read.

On Wednesday, Russian airlines brought back to Moscow hundreds of Russians stranded in New Delhi and Goa after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

As of Saturday, India reported 873 COVID-19 case. In Russia, total toll has surpassed 1,200 cases.