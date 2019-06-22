UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aeroflot To Completely Suspend Flights To Georgia Starting From July 8 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:06 PM

Aeroflot to Completely Suspend Flights to Georgia Starting From July 8 - Statement

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will completely stop flights to Georgia starting from July 8 in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country, the airline company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will completely stop flights to Georgia starting from July 8 in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend traffic of Russian airlines to the neighboring country, the airline company said.

By his decree, issued on Friday, Putin suspended the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered to ensure that all those currently traveling across Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin instructed travel companies not to sell package tours to Georgia for the ban period. The Russian Association of Tour Operators said that there are currently around 5,000 - 7,000 Russian tourists traveling to Georgia on tours organized by travel companies, while up to three times more Russians are traveling there on their own.

"Starting from July 8, 2019, Aeroflot completely suspends flights to Georgia. This measure has been taken in accordance with the Russian president's decree ... From now on, the main efforts of Aeroflot will be aimed at returning Russian citizens from Georgia," the statement said.

According to Aeroflot, those passengers, whose flights are scheduled for July 8 or a later date, can change the departure for an earlier date without any additional payments or penalties, or return the full cost of tickets, thereby terminating the agreement on carriage.

Ural Airlines has also suspended sales of tickets to Tbilisi starting from July 8, a spokesperson for the company told Sputnik.

Putin's decision followed protests in Georgia, which erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. They subsequently grew into an opposition rally with demonstrators calling on the government to step down.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.

Moscow has slammed the actions of the Georgian leadership during the international event and said it was outraged by the actions of the protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Company Traffic Tours Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia July 2019 Event All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

16 minutes ago

How strength training may help people with diabete ..

1 minute ago

Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap i ..

1 minute ago

Truck-ambulance collision claims one life in Karac ..

1 minute ago

PM agrees to constitution of a Special Committee o ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramul ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.