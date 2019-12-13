Aeroflot to Launch Direct Moscow-Osaka Flights Starting June - Press Service

Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot will launch regular direct flights from Moscow to Japan's city of Osaka beginning on June 1, the carrier's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot will launch regular direct flights from Moscow to Japan 's city of Osaka beginning on June 1, the carrier's press service said on Friday.

"Aeroflot has launch ticket sales for scheduled direct flights from Moscow to Osaka, Japan's third city, beginning 1 June 2020," the press service said, adding that Aeroflot has operated daily direct flights only to Tokyo so far.

According to the statement, flights from Moscow will be scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while flights from Osaka will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Osaka is Japan's major commercial and industrial center, which has several memorable places to visit, including the Osaka Castle, one of the country's most famous landmarks. It is also known as one of Japan's gastronomic and shopping centers.