Aeroflot To Reschedule Flights To, From Paris On December 6 Due To Strike In France

Fri 06th December 2019

Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot introduced modifications to the flight timetable on Friday due to a mass rally in Paris, the company said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot introduced modifications to the flight timetable on Friday due to a mass rally in Paris, the company said in a press release.

On Thursday, Aeroflot canceled two flights to and from Paris.

"Due to the planned nationwide strikes in France from 4-8 December 2019, Aeroflot has amended its flight schedule for 6 December 2019," Aeroflot said, specifying that flights SU2462 Sheremetyevo AirportParis and SU2463 Paris � Sheremetyevo Airport were canceled.

According to Aeroflot, passengers would be transferred to flights SU2458/SU2459, with a larger aircraft operating them.

The company added that passengers would be notified about any changes via Aeroflot's contact center and would be accommodated in accordance with Federal Aviation regulations and Aeroflot standards.

The largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron's election in 2017 began in Paris on Thursday. The rally followed the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

