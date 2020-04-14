UrduPoint.com
Aeroflot's Charter Flights To Repatriate Russians From Rome, Amsterdam Canceled - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:53 PM

Aeroflot charter flights from Rome and Amsterdam, scheduled for April 15 and April 16 respectively to evacuate Russian citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, have been canceled, the Russian Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Aeroflot charter flights from Rome and Amsterdam, scheduled for April 15 and April 16 respectively to evacuate Russian citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, have been canceled, the Russian Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday.

"SU2419 Rome - Moscow flight, April 15, 2020 - canceled ...

SU2551 Amsterdam - Moscow flight, April 16, 2020 - canceled," the ministry wrote on its the Telegram channel.

Last week, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Russia's air transportation watchdog Rosaviatsiya formed a preliminary schedule of charters until April 16, with flights to both Moscow and the regions. The plan included flights from New Delhi, Bangkok, New York, Rome, Istanbul and Amsterdam.

