MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The net loss of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) tripled year-on-year to 42.3 billion ($596 million) in the first half of 2020, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's revenue for the period decreased by 51.9 percent year-on-year to 121.704 billion rubles.

"The spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had an unprecedented impact on the global aviation industry. Almost complete halting of all international flights at the end of March 2020 as well as restrictions introduced on domestic flights led to a drastic decrease in passenger numbers in Q2 and 6M 2020, and had a significant impact on PJSC Aeroflot's financial results," the company said, commenting on the results.