Aerojet Agrees to Pay $9Mln to Resolve Cyberspace Claims Row - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Aerojet Rocketdyne has agreed to pay $9 million to the US government to resolve allegations that it broke Federal laws by misrepresenting its cybersecurity requirements in order to keep federal contracts, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by former Aerojet employee Brian Markus against the company under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act and now Markus will receive $2.

61 million as his share under the Act's recovery, the release said.

"Whistleblowers with inside information and technical expertise can provide crucial assistance in identifying ... cybersecurity failures and misconduct," Justice Department's Civil Division Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in the release.

Aerojet provides propulsion and power systems for launch vehicles, missiles and satellites and other space vehicles to the Department of Defense, NASA and other federal agencies, according to the release.