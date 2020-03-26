UrduPoint.com
Aerojet Rocketdyne Commits To $1Bln Multi-Year Standard Missile Parts Deal - Raytheon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Aerojet Rocketdyne has signed a multi-year, strategic sourcing agreement worth $1 billion to guarantee a long-term supply of parts for Standard Missile programs, Raytheon said in a press release on Thursday

"Raytheon Company's Missile Systems business has reached a $1 billion, five-year strategic agreement to purchase propulsion systems from Aerojet Rocketdyne for Standard Missile products," the release said.

The deal represents a supply chain centerpiece of multi-year Standard Missile contracts that Raytheon recently received, the company explained.

Aerojet Rocketdyne provides the majority of solid rocket motors for Raytheon's Standard Missile SM-2, SM-3 interceptor and SM-6 missile, the release noted.

