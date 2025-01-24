Open Menu

AES Confederation Passport To Circulate Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

NIAMEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Assimi Goita, president of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), announced in a statement the launch of the AES confederation passport, set to be issued in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger starting Jan. 29.

While old passports will remain valid until their expiration dates, citizens of the AES confederation who hold the old passports featuring the logo of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may exchange them for new AES passports, according to the statement.

Goita reassured citizens within the confederation that all necessary measures will be implemented to ensure the effective free movement of individuals and goods.

On Nov. 22, 2024, the ministers responsible for security in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger convened in Bamako to finalize the technical specifications for the production of travel and identity documents for AES confederation nationals.

The announcement followed the prior declaration of the states' withdrawal from the ECOWAS, which will be officially completed on Jan. 29.

On Sept. 16, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed the Liptako-Gourma Charter, establishing the AES.

On July 6, 2024, the three countries announced the creation of the confederation during the institution's first summit in Niamey, marking a significant step toward establishing an economic-military bloc and moving away from regional and Western countries following a series of coups.

