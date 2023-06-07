AFCENT Says US Pilots Follow Deconfliction Protocol in Syria Amid Russian Violation Claims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US pilots continue to adhere to agreed-upon deconfliction protocols in Syria and have not activated any weapons on Russian aircraft, an US Air Forces Central spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last month, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accused US Air Force pilots of "gross violations" of deconfliction protocols in Syria after they allegedly activated their weapons systems when approaching Russian military aircraft.

"While our pilots continue to adhere to these agreed-upon protocols, the Russian military recently departed from the standards expected of a professional Air Force, choosing instead to deliberately violate these agreements," the spokesperson said.

"Their aircraft operate in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, executing aggressive maneuvers and committing non-deconflicted incursions into our operating areas with increasing frequency...We deliberately maintain a de-escalatory posture to not activate or cue any weapons to Russian aircraft. Comments to the contrary are false and deliberately inflammatory."

The spokesperson further said US pilots use radar and other on-board systems and sensors to avoid collision and maintain awareness of Russian aircraft flying near US forces.