AfD Believes US Pressure on Nord Stream 2 'Not Over'

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States will continue seeking ways to meddle with the Nord Stream 2 gas project, despite waiving some of the sanctions, Armin-Paulus Hampel, the foreign policy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the German parliament, told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Fred Keller introduced legislation that would reinstate sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite the White House waiving some of restrictions last month.

"America stepped back in a certain way with the Nord Stream project, I do not know for which reasons but I think this story is not over.

The pressure of the US policy on the German companies was quite strong. They will continue to hind[er it] in a different way," Hampel told Sputnik on the sidelines if the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

