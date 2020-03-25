AfD Concerned Migrants Continue Applying for Asylum Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party expressed a serious concern that asylum seekers continue to cross Germany's borders despite the decision to close the country's borders amid the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Jorg Meuthen, a member of the European Parliament from AfD and the Federal spokesman for the party, told Sputnik.

Last week, Germany banned the entry into the country for foreigners arriving in Germany by air and sea from outside the EU. The ban does not apply to citizens of the EU and some European countries that are not members of the union, as well as to foreigners who have the right to stay in Germany. Exceptions can be made only when confirming the urgent need to enter the country. Asylum can still be claimed if applicants present a negative test for COVID-19 or after submitting to 14 days of quarantine.

"Although public life in Germany's neighboring countries has almost completely come to a standstill, people actually make it to our borders and apply for asylum there. Our laws allow that even during the Corona crisis, which is somehow absurd," Meuthen said.

He expressed hope that coronavirus screening would also be toughened for migrants and those who had symptoms would be immediately quarantined while waiting for the result of their application for asylum.

His party colleague, Albert Breininger, echoed Meuthen's remarks, noting that the German authorities at the borders check temperatures and run tests on coronavirus only for those people who have symptoms.

"Unfortunately, for the CDU, the right to seek asylum is more important than the health of the German population," he said.

Breininger stressed that there were many infected people among those who had recently crossed into Germany through asylum applications.

"For example, five refugees who have recently arrived into the city of Heidelberg were infected ... Another example, one of the new applicants infected all his roommates in the dormitory and disappeared.

His whereabouts remain unknown," he said.

Both AfD politicians emphasized that the CDU's government had waited too long to implement measures to contain the disease.

"Health Minister [Jens] Spahn has unfortunately played down the threat too long. Fortunately, our hospitals and medical staff are among the best in the world. They must now pay for what the government has failed to do," Jorg Meuthen said.

Heinrich Zertik from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, a Bundestag member in 2013-2017, in his turn, stated that German laws do not make an exception to anyone who crosses the border, expressing hope that refugees as well as the German citizens would act responsible in times of crisis.

"I know that reports on how asylum seekers cross into Germany without proper medical checks are circulating in the media, however I do believe that every person that lives, visits or transits through our territory must comply with the laws of the country or the region. No matter if someone crossing our border riding a bicycle, driving a car or by foot - everyone can be a carrier [of the virus] and we expect a responsible attitude from everyone," he said.

Zertik supported the government in the emergency measures that were taken to stop the spread of the disease, noting that the authorities have done all they could in this extraordinary situation which none could predict.

"No one can be fully prepared for something that extraordinary. As far as I know, the country's leadership and the local authorities are doing everything possible to protect people," the politician said.

As of Tuesday, Germany has registered 4,764 new cases, bringing the total to 27,436. Italy has registered 3,600 new cases, which brings the total of active cases to 54,030. For Italy, this marks a decrease in new cases for the third day in a row.