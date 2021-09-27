AfD Content With German Federal Vote Result - Leader

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Tino Chrupalla, a co-leader of the hard-right Alternative for Germany party, said he was content with how they fared in this Sunday's Federal election.

The AfD appears set to win between 10.5% and 11% of the vote.

It comes fifth after the conservatives, the center-left, the greens and the liberals.

"It is a stable result for us. We would of course prefer it to be 1-2% higher... But all in all, we are content," Chrupalla told Sputnik.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is running neck-and-neck with the Social Democrats (SPD) at around 25% apiece. The AfD entered the parliament for the first time in 2017 but has lost standing in recent years.