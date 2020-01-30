UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AfD Faction Chief Loses Parliamentary Immunity Over Tax Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:05 PM

AfD Faction Chief Loses Parliamentary Immunity Over Tax Probe

German lawmakers voted on Thursday to lift parliamentary immunity of Alexander Gauland, the faction leader of the right-wing AfD party

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) German lawmakers voted on Thursday to lift parliamentary immunity of Alexander Gauland, the faction leader of the right-wing AfD party.

The vote in the immunity committee was triggered by the request of the Justice Ministry to search and seize any of his property, the parliament said in a statement.

The 78-year-old honorary co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party is being investigated by Frankfurt prosecutors on suspicion of tax evasion, according to the Focus magazine.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Immunity German Germany Frankfurt

Recent Stories

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

8 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan stands with China in valiant efforts to c ..

3 minutes ago

Development indicators linked with family planning ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Patients Receive 3 Cancer, Transplant Drug ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Vows to Continue Its Nuclear Program Despite ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.