AfD Faction Chief Loses Parliamentary Immunity Over Tax Probe
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) German lawmakers voted on Thursday to lift parliamentary immunity of Alexander Gauland, the faction leader of the right-wing AfD party.
The vote in the immunity committee was triggered by the request of the Justice Ministry to search and seize any of his property, the parliament said in a statement.
The 78-year-old honorary co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party is being investigated by Frankfurt prosecutors on suspicion of tax evasion, according to the Focus magazine.