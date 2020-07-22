(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) German far-right AfD party said on Wednesday it had filed complaints against Chancellor Angela Merkel and the government with the country's top court over her interference with a regional vote in Thuringia.

"Upon decision of the Alternative for Germany's federal board, two complaints were filed with the Federal Constitutional Court against the federal government and the federal chancellor," the party said in a press release.

AfD came second behind the left-wing Die Linke party in the eastern state of Thuringia last October. But in what was described as a shock decision, it helped liberal leader Thomas Kemmerich become state premier during a February secret vote in the local parliament.

This outcome prompted the federal government's outrage, with Merkel calling the election "unforgivable" and demanding that the outcome be reversed. Kemmerich stepped down soon afterwards.

AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen accused the chancellor of abusing her position. He argued in the press release that her comment was in breach of the constitution, which guarantees a level playing field to all political parties in Germany.