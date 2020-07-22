UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AfD Files Complaint Against Merkel's Thuringia Vote Meddling With Top German Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

AfD Files Complaint Against Merkel's Thuringia Vote Meddling With Top German Court

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) German far-right AfD party said on Wednesday it had filed complaints against Chancellor Angela Merkel and the government with the country's top court over her interference with a regional vote in Thuringia.

"Upon decision of the Alternative for Germany's federal board, two complaints were filed with the Federal Constitutional Court against the federal government and the federal chancellor," the party said in a press release.

AfD came second behind the left-wing Die Linke party in the eastern state of Thuringia last October. But in what was described as a shock decision, it helped liberal leader Thomas Kemmerich become state premier during a February secret vote in the local parliament.

This outcome prompted the federal government's outrage, with Merkel calling the election "unforgivable" and demanding that the outcome be reversed. Kemmerich stepped down soon afterwards.

AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen accused the chancellor of abusing her position. He argued in the press release that her comment was in breach of the constitution, which guarantees a level playing field to all political parties in Germany.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote German Germany Angela Merkel February October All Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

9 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.