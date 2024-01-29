Open Menu

AfD In Vote Setback After Huge Protest Wave In Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The far-right AfD party suffered a narrow electoral defeat on Sunday after huge protests swept across Germany against the anti-immigration group over revelations of debates about mass expulsions of immigrants.

A candidate from the mainstream center-right CDU won a slim victory over an AfD challenger in a run-off in eastern Thuringia for a district administrator post.

Over a million people have marched in recent days in cities from Hamburg to Dresden to Stuttgart in protest at the Alternative for Germany party and hundreds of thousands poured into the streets again on Saturday and Sunday.

The wave of mobilisation was sparked by a January 10 report by investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" at a Potsdam meeting with extremists.

Sunday's run-off vote in eastern Thuringia for a district administrator post was the first election since the outrage over the meeting.

After a first round vote in which the AfD's Uwe Thrum topped the polls in the Saale-Orla district, he garnered 47.6 percent in the deciding round against 52.4 percent for CDU candidate Christian Herrgott.

Both the CDU and the centre-left SPD heaved a sigh of relief at the result.

The leader of the CDU's Thuringia branch Mario Voigt thanked voters for joining hands to "beat the purported Alternative", while his SPD counterpart Georg Maier said the large voter turnout and mobilisation of the civil society had led to the "very important result".

