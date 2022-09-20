AfD Lawmakers From Two German State Parliaments to Visit Russia, Plan to Come to Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Lawmakers from the State Parliaments (Landtag) of Germany's Saxony-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia, representing the parliamentary groups of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, have set off to Russia and are also planning to come to Donbas to evaluate the situation on the ground, AfD lawmaker from Northern Rhine-Westphalia Christian Blex said on Monday.

"Together with my party friends Daniel Wald and Hans-Thomas Tillschneider from the AfD parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt, I have left for the Russian Federation," Christian Blex wrote on Telegram, adding that over the next few days they would try to evaluate the humanitarian situation on the ground in the Donbas region.

According to Blex, they will go to Donbas because the coverage of the Western media is "extremely biased" and "fragmentary," as far as the humanitarian situation in Donbas is concerned.

The Alternative for Germany is quite famous for its friendly attitude toward Russia. In 2018, some AfD lawmakers from the Bundestag came to Russia to observe its presidential elections and some of the regional party members, including Blex, also visited Crimea, which sparked a scandal in Germany.