AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia and Donbas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The leadership of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party did not know about plans of the AfD regional lawmakers to visit Russia and Donbas, and it considers the trip as not the best idea, co-leaders of the party Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, lawmakers from the State Parliaments (Landtag) of Germany's Saxony-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia, representing the parliamentary groups of the AfD, announced their plans to visit Russia and also come to Donbas to "evaluate the situation on the ground."

"No AfD lawmakers from the party's Bundestag group participates in this trip. As the leadership of the parliamentary group and as co-leaders of the party, we did not know anything about this trip and we have no information about it," Chrupalla said at a press conference.

He also added that the party leadership asked the lawmakers to disclose the information about the trip and its organization, which would happen "in the next days."

"We are talking about a private trip as it was not coordinated with the party and parliamentary group. This travel does not represent the interests of the AfD," Weidel said, noting that there would be no objective evaluation of the situation, whether it is from the "Russian or Ukrainian side," which does not make this trip effective.