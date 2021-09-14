ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Albert Breininger, a member of the German opposition party AfD, has criticized the Federal government in an interview with Sputnik for allowing Afghans with criminal records to fly into Germany.

"This is a failure of the ministry of defense, the ministries of foreign and the internal affairs. They failed to conduct a pre-planned evacuation mission," Breininger said.

He claimed that during the evacuation absolutely no identity verification took place and, as a result, criminals who spoke a few words in German, including those who has been earlier deported to Afghanistan for serious crimes committed in Germany, ended up among refugees.

According to the politician, in the beginning of the evacuation mission in mid-August, there were only few hundreds of local employees with their families identified as those who can apply for travel documents and a refugee status.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer admitted on September 3 that at least 20 Afghans who made it to Germany were security risks, including a convicted sex offender. Seehofer said that vetting of Afghans at the Kabul airport was inadequate.

The German interior ministry estimates that military jets airlifted 4,587 people from Kabul to Germany during last month's evacuation campaign, 3,849 of them Afghan passport holders. Only 634 were Afghan support staff and their families.

The list of Afghan local staff, activists and family members who are eligible for relocation to Germany has since been updated and numbers between 10,000 and 40,000.