AfD Thinks Austria's Conservatives Likely To Team Up With Greens To Rule

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

AfD Thinks Austria's Conservatives Likely to Team Up With Greens to Rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Austrian ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will likely pick the leftist Greens over his scandal-plagued allies on the right to form a coalition government, a senior member of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party told Sputnik.

Kurz's conservative People's Party (OVP) won last Sunday's snap election that was called after a scandal around the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) leader, who promised contracts to a perceived Russian investor, collapsed their coalition government. FPO dropped 10 percent in the vote, while the Greens surged by the same amount.

"OVP-Chancellor Kurz depicts himself as real national conservative - but he, too, in decision situations, is a globalist. Hence we believe that he will form a coalition with the Greens - who are even more 'internationalist' and socialist than the 'original' SPO party [Social Democrats]," Peter Boehringer said.

Boehringer, who serves on the German parliament's subcommittee on EU affairs and chairs the budget committee, said FPOe's fall from grace was the result of a media-driven smear campaign.

Prosecutors in Vienna opened a new probe into the party's former leader on suspicion of embezzling its funds just days before the crucial vote.

"We do not approve of corruption of course - but timing of the yet unproven allegations here is AGAIN highly suspicious. These allegations were well-known months before the elections - and only 'played' by leftist mainstream media a few days before - in order to influence the elections," he claimed.

Boehringer warned that whoever became the new interior minister would undo the progress so far made in stemming migrant influx to Austria. The Greens opposed the government's policy on migration and said it would have to change if they were to partner up with Kurz's party.

But hopes remain that the conservative leader will opt for a coalition with the right again. Siegbert Droese, an AfD member of the German parliament's committee on EU affairs, told Sputnik that he hoped the FPO "will remain in its important position and continue to help shape Austria."

