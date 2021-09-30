AfD to Represent Interests of Russian Germans in Newly Elected Bundestag - Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The interests of the Russian community in Germany will be represented in the newly elected Bundestag, Eugene Schmidt, the only Russian-German member of parliament from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

"In the Bundestag I plan to devote a considerable part of my time to the interests and needs of the Russian-Germans, who have been very poorly represented in politics so far," Schmidt said.

Among the most pressing issues the community is facing now are pensions, which, according to the AfD lawmaker, "were artificially lowered for immigrants from the former Soviet republics", and family reunification, in many cases hindered by the language proficiency requirement.

In January, an association for the rights of Russian-Germans sent the government a list of proposed amendments to the "late immigrants law" over alleged discriminatory procedures required of those from Kazakhstan and Siberia during the application and naturalization processes.

In 2013, Berlin adopted amendments to the immigration laws to encourage the return of migrants with German roots, expecting to attract around 100,000 people annually. However, the German authorities failed to reach that target, as the real number of migrants from the former Soviet countries continued to be significantly lower due to bureaucratic hurdles seen by many as discriminatory.