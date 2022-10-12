UrduPoint.com

AfD Urges German Gov't To Probe If Leak On Druzhba Linked To Sabotage On Nord Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

AfD Urges German Gov't to Probe If Leak on Druzhba Linked to Sabotage on Nord Stream

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD) on Wednesday called on the government to look into the likelihood of a connection between the incident on the Polish section of the Druzhba oil pipeline and earlier act of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"For the second time in a very short time, an important energy infrastructure was damaged," the co-chair of the AfD Tino Chrupalla said.

According to the politician, the German government should ensure that Poland clarifies whether the incident on the Druzhba pipeline was politically motivated and whether it has a connection with the recent attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Germany should not stand idly by while valuable and vital infrastructure is being destroyed," Chrupalla added.

Earlier in the day, Polish pipeline's operator PERN said that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.

In September, leaks were also registered on gas pipelines of the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage or staged explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the government's intention to reject Russia's participation in the probe.

