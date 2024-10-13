AFD workshop empowers South Asian journalists to tackle climate crisis reporting

COLOMB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In the face of a growing climate crisis and urgent need for robust climate change coverage, the French Development Agency (AFD) organized a pivotal workshop aimed at enhancing climate reporting in South Asia. The event equipped journalists with tools to better communicate complex climate issues, particularly around global negotiations like COP29, while highlighting the impacts on local communities.

The workshop, which took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, brought together journalists from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The sessions focused on best practices for reporting on international climate negotiations, addressing disinformation, and amplifying the voices of vulnerable communities affected by climate change.

The workshop, led by seasoned experts including French journalist Lionel Astruc and AFD’s South Asia Regional Director Arabella Seebaluck, focused on sharpening reporting skills related to climate change, especially in the context of international climate negotiations. A major emphasis was placed on how journalists can best cover global climate events like COP29, demystify the technical aspects of climate negotiations, and highlight the critical role of media in combating disinformation while raising public awareness.

Participants were introduced to best practices for reporting on climate change and its real-world impacts, particularly on vulnerable nations. Special attention was given to understanding the intricate dynamics of global climate negotiations, which often seem distant from local realities but have profound effects on communities in South Asia. Journalists were encouraged to focus not only on high-level policy decisions but also on their tangible impacts at the grassroots level.

One of the most impactful parts of the workshop was a visit to the Dilmah Tea Climate Change Research Station. Here, participants had the opportunity to witness firsthand how climate change is disrupting Sri Lanka’s tea industry and affecting local communities dependent on it for their livelihoods. This visit underscored the human aspect of climate change, reinforcing the importance of stories that convey the real-world consequences of global warming.

Arabella Seebaluck, Regional Communications Manager for AFD South Asia, emphasized the importance of simplifying complex climate issues for both the public and policymakers.

"As a former journalist, my goal was to share tools with media professionals that help demystify the complex decisions and negotiations that take place during events like COP29," Seebaluck explained. "We believe it’s crucial to gather journalists together and explore fresh perspectives on COP discussions, focusing on how its outcomes can create tangible, positive change for communities through AFD’s development projects.

Yazid Bensaid, AFD South Asia Regional Director, also underscored the importance of bridging the gap between policy and real-world action. "AFD is present in over 100 countries, and our impact is felt most strongly on the ground through local projects. This workshop is part of our broader effort to help journalists better communicate how high-level decisions, like those made at COP29, affect the daily lives of people in the South Asian region," Bensaid remarked. "By bringing together journalists from across South Asia, we aim to build a better understanding of how global negotiations translate into concrete action and real-life outcomes."

The three-day workshop concluded on 10th of October with a call to action for journalists to not only report on climate change but also to serve as catalysts for change by informing and engaging their audiences. With the upcoming COP29 negotiations in focus, the event equipped journalists with the tools they need to provide more comprehensive, impactful, and accessible climate reporting, ensuring that the voices of South Asia’s vulnerable communities are heard on global stage.

This opportunity equipped journalists with essential skills to cover climate crisis with greater nuance and urgency. By providing tools to navigate complex issues and international negotiations, it empowered them to shape the region’s climate action narrative. Now, better prepared to translate global discussions into local, actionable stories, participants are set to drive a more informed proactive response to the climate challenge.

This initiative by AFD represents an essential part of the broader effort to enhance climate journalism in South Asia and bridge the divide between global climate policies and local realities.