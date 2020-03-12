(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a loan of 129.4 million U.S. dollars to finance an economic program in Namibia

The approval comes after Namibia significantly reduced its budget deficit from 8.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 to 4.8 percent in 2019, the AfDB said in a statement Thursday.

The ratio of expenditure to GDP ratio fell from 40.2 percent in 2016 to 34.

9 percent in 2019, with an additional improvement in foreign reserves by the end of September 2019.

The AfDB said the Namibia Economic Governance and Competitiveness Support Programme would help provide much-needed liquidity and boost investor confidence in Namibia.

The programme would support the Namibian government's fiscal consolidation efforts, improving public financial management and public sector efficiency, while laying a solid foundation for industrialization.