Affluent Countries More Likely to Hold Negative View of US Gun Violence - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The majority of adults in many "highly developed" countries see gun violence and overall crime in the United States as "poor or terrible," according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

US gun violence tends to be viewed more frequently as a problem in more affluent countries - at least 65% of adults in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and Japan ranked it as "poor or terrible." In addition, at least 65% of adults in every G-7 country surveyed had a negative view of crime in the US.

In comparison, respondents in "developing" countries tended to view gun crime as a problem more often than overall crime in the US - for example, in Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya, people were at least 14 percentage points more likely to characterize crime levels as at least "fair," compared to gun violence.

The surveys were conducted from October to December last year with a sample of 1,000 adults in each of the 17 countries polled.