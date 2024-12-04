Open Menu

Afforestation Technologies Forum Showcases Inspiring Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies, organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, is being held in conjunction with the COP16 Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

The afforestation event has attracted a large audience, including leaders, local and international officials, and visitors from various nationalities. On the second day, specialists, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs explored the exhibition's corridors, which showcased cutting-edge innovations in afforestation and environmental sustainability.

Over 120 participating local and international entities presented their advancements, inviting attendees to engage at key zones such as "Future and Innovation," "Greening Oasis," "Nature Conservation," and "Sustainable Horizon." Detailed presentations highlighted advanced agricultural technologies, environmental conservation strategies, and innovative systems developed by governmental bodies, corporations, universities, and non-profit organizations to preserve nature and drive sustainability efforts.

Visitors expressed admiration for the exhibition's integration of advanced scientific methods and artificial intelligence (AI) in afforestation, reinforcing the theme "Green Horizon." The forum also emphasized Saudi Arabia's dedication to green development through strategic projects and initiatives aimed at addressing global environmental challenges.

Held in the Green Zone, the exhibition serves as a collaborative platform for government agencies, businesses, scientists, financial institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and communities to work toward sustainable solutions in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum will continue tomorrow, offering a variety of activities for visitors to engage with state-of-the-art afforestation technologies and learn about them.

