UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progress' In Intra-Afghan Talks Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progress' in Intra-Afghan Talks Next Week

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Thursday that his country is much closer to the start of the intra-Afghan talks than ever before, noting that "big progress" is expected in the matter next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Thursday that his country is much closer to the start of the intra-Afghan talks than ever before, noting that "big progress" is expected in the matter next week.

"We are much closer to the start of a piece negotiation than we have ever been before.

We are optimistic that next week we will be making a big progress in this respect," Atmar said in a virtual discussion with the United States Institute of Peace.

The acting foreign minister added that the Afghan government wanted the talks to be held in countries that strongly back the peace process in Afghanistan.

"We want the negotiations to be hosted in countries that have had significant support for the peace process. Now, this will also be important for further building of regional consensus and support-based peace process," he stated.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Progress United States Government

Recent Stories

Hiking tracks in Galyat to be made more attractive ..

1 minute ago

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Says More Taliban P ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges Afghan Gov't to Speed Up Release of T ..

2 minutes ago

Minister attends passing-out ceremony of 242 Emerg ..

2 minutes ago

NHA to become self-sufficient through austerity,tr ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.