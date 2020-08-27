Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progress' in Intra-Afghan Talks Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Thursday that his country is much closer to the start of the intra-Afghan talks than ever before, noting that "big progress" is expected in the matter next week.

"We are much closer to the start of a piece negotiation than we have ever been before.

We are optimistic that next week we will be making a big progress in this respect," Atmar said in a virtual discussion with the United States Institute of Peace.

The acting foreign minister added that the Afghan government wanted the talks to be held in countries that strongly back the peace process in Afghanistan.

"We want the negotiations to be hosted in countries that have had significant support for the peace process. Now, this will also be important for further building of regional consensus and support-based peace process," he stated.