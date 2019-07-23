UrduPoint.com
Afghan Air Force Kills 3 Militants, Destroys Truck Bomb

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:10 PM

Three militants were killed and a truck bomb was destroyed in an airstrike in Ghazni province overnight as daily violence and clashes have been continuing in the country, the provincial government said Tuesday

Ghazni,Afghanistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three militants were killed and a truck bomb was destroyed in an airstrike in Ghazni province overnight as daily violence and clashes have been continuing in the country, the provincial government said Tuesday.

"On specific intelligence inputs, Afghan Air Force conducted a precision strike against a running truck bombing in Giro district Monday night, killing three militants and destroying the vehicle," the government said in a statement.

The targeted militants were driving from Giro towards provincial capital Ghazni city and planned to launch a terrorist attack in the city but the security forces thwarted their vicious plan, the statement added.

Earlier this month, 12 people were killed and over 180 others wounded after a Taliban truck bomb blast struck an intelligence agency office in the city, 125 km south of the country's capital, Kabul. The Taliban militant group has not made comments on the report yet.

