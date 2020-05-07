Afghan Air Force Kills 4 Taliban Militants in Southern Kandahar Province - Police

Four members of the Taliban movement were killed and one was injured in the southern province of Kandahar on Wednesday following an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force, the provincial police said on Thursday in a statement

"Four militants were killed and another one was wounded in the airstrike," the statement said.

According to the police, the militants were planning to attack a convoy of Afghan soldiers in the Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar's south. However, the Taliban members were attacked in the western Maiwand district.

The militant group has not yet commented on the incident.