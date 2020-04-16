UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Air Force Kills Taliban Leader, 4 Other Militants In Helmand Province - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Afghan Air Force Kills Taliban Leader, 4 Other Militants in Helmand Province - Military

The Afghan air force has killed a Taliban commander and four other militants in the southern province of Helmand after the radical movement attempted to attack the military, the country's Maiwand Corps said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Afghan air force has killed a Taliban commander and four other militants in the southern province of Helmand after the radical movement attempted to attack the military, the country's Maiwand Corps said on Thursday.

"Last night, Taliban wanted to attack a security checkpoint in Saidan village of Gereshk district but the air force attacked them and killed five Taliban militants, including a Taliban commander, Mawlawi Mahmood, along with four others, and three others were injured," the corps said.

Despite the fact that the United States and the Taliban signed their long-awaited peace deal in late February, direct intra-Afghan talks are yet to start. Clashes between the government forces and the radical movement therefore continue.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants United States February Government

Recent Stories

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif to explain assets inher ..

24 seconds ago

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

7 minutes ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

7 minutes ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

16 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

7 minutes ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.