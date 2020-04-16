Afghan Air Force Kills Taliban Leader, 4 Other Militants in Helmand Province - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Afghan air force has killed a Taliban commander and four other militants in the southern province of Helmand after the radical movement attempted to attack the military, the country's Maiwand Corps said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Afghan air force has killed a Taliban commander and four other militants in the southern province of Helmand after the radical movement attempted to attack the military, the country's Maiwand Corps said on Thursday.

"Last night, Taliban wanted to attack a security checkpoint in Saidan village of Gereshk district but the air force attacked them and killed five Taliban militants, including a Taliban commander, Mawlawi Mahmood, along with four others, and three others were injured," the corps said.

Despite the fact that the United States and the Taliban signed their long-awaited peace deal in late February, direct intra-Afghan talks are yet to start. Clashes between the government forces and the radical movement therefore continue.