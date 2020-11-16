Afghan Air Force Strike Kills 3 Civilians in Bombing Campaign That Killed 15 Militants

At least three civilians were among more than a dozen militants that were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force Monday, Sputnik has learned

According to local sources in the central Uruzgan province, two men and a woman were killed when a missile struck a home in the Hajian Qala area during an air campaign against the Taliban.

Ahmad Shah Sahil, a spokesman for Uruzgan's governor, told Sputnik that "15 Taliban militiamen were killed, an investigation into the killing of civilians was launched."

The Taliban, for its part, confirmed the information that non-militant civilians perished in the fighting.