Afghan Air Force Strike Kills 54 Taliban Militants in Helmand Province - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The airstrike of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) on Tuesday night killed over 50 members of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), including two commanders, on the outskirts of the Helmand province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"54 #Taliban terrorists including Ahmadi" a #Pakistani citizen affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network [banned in Russia] along with 2 #Taliban commanders were killed & 16 others wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF on Taliban gathering at the outskirts #Helmand provincial center, last night," the ministry tweeted.