Afghan air raids kill more than 110 insurgents in northern region

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 110 militants have been killed and over four dozen others sustained injuries as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan's northern Sari Pul, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces on Tuesday night, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Wednesday.

The sorties struck Taliban hideouts in Sari Pul's Qashqari area, parts of Qaramqul district in Faryab and Gardan village of Darzab district in Jawzjan province, the official said, adding more than 50 armed militants have been wounded in the raids.

No security personnel or civilians were wounded in the air raids, the official asserted.

Aimed at stabilizing security ahead of the voting day, Rezai said that crackdowns on militants would continue.

Afghanistan's presidential elections are slated for Saturday and more than 9.4 million eligible voters are expected to cast their vote amid tight security.

Taliban outfit has termed the coming elections in Afghanistan as a sham practice and vowed to disrupt the voting process.