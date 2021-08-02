UrduPoint.com

Afghan Airstrikes Kill 15 Taliban Militants In Northern Samangan Province

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:34 PM

AYBAK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 15 militants were confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts and positions in parts of Hazrat-e-Sultan district of northern Samangan province on Sunday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Monday.

Fifteen more insurgents sustained injuries in the sorties launched Sunday afternoon, the official said.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition of the militants were also destroyed during the air raids, according to the official.

Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the restive Samangan province have yet to make comments.

