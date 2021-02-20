UrduPoint.com
Afghan Ambassador Asks 'Russian Friends' To Consider Direct Investment In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Afghan Ambassador Asks 'Russian Friends' to Consider Direct Investment in Afghanistan

Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik he was asking "Russian friends" to consider direct investment in his country, including infrastructure and power generation projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik he was asking "Russian friends" to consider direct investment in his country, including infrastructure and power generation projects.

"The potential of trade between Afghanistan and Russia is big.

There are many products, Russian products, that have good markets in Afghanistan, and the Afghan traders would love to actually trade more toward north, including Central Asia and Russia. We have, I have been actually asking, since I came here, I have been asking my Russian friends to consider direct investment in Afghanistan and major projects, including infrastructure, roads, dam, power generation, either bilaterally with Afghans, or trilaterally with Afghans and other countries, like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," Jawad said.

