Afghan Ambassador In Dushanbe Says Will Not Ask For Asylum In Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:02 PM

Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that he will not seek asylum in Tajikistan after he criticized the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik that he will not seek asylum in Tajikistan after he criticized the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

"I'm not going to ask for asylum.

When I was still very young, from the first day I was next to the great hero of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud, and I am not easily scared," the diplomat said, adding that he is not planning to increase his security despite receiving threats from the Taliban.

The diplomat also thanked Tajik authorities for not recognizing the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

