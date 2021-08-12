Afghan Ambassador in Washington Seeks More US Air Support as Taliban Advances

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) There is still hope for Afghanistan if the United States provides more airpower at a time when the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) continues to advance in the country, Afghan ambassador to the United States Adela Raz said.

"But it is feasible because you did that, you did that post 9/11 and it was effective, you took control of the entire country in two weeks, and I was there," Raz told NewsNation Now.

Raz also called upon the United States and its allies to re-impose sanctions, including travel bans, on more Taliban leaders.

"We have been fighting for ourselves and for the peace and security of the rest of the world. That we are doing, and we will do it to the last minute," she said.

Raz also said she is skeptical about the prospects of negotiations with the Taliban to achieve piece.

"Do we have one example [of making peace with terrorists]?" Raz said.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified in the past several months as US and other foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured some 85 percent of Afghanistan and launched offensives on major cities.

On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan, including Kabul.