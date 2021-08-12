UrduPoint.com

Afghan Ambassador In Washington Seeks More US Air Support As Taliban Advances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

Afghan Ambassador in Washington Seeks More US Air Support as Taliban Advances

There is still hope for Afghanistan if the United States provides more airpower at a time when the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) continues to advance in the country, Afghan ambassador to the United States Adela Raz said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) There is still hope for Afghanistan if the United States provides more airpower at a time when the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) continues to advance in the country, Afghan ambassador to the United States Adela Raz said.

"But it is feasible because you did that, you did that post 9/11 and it was effective, you took control of the entire country in two weeks, and I was there," Raz told NewsNation Now.

Raz also called upon the United States and its allies to re-impose sanctions, including travel bans, on more Taliban leaders.

"We have been fighting for ourselves and for the peace and security of the rest of the world. That we are doing, and we will do it to the last minute," she said.

Raz also said she is skeptical about the prospects of negotiations with the Taliban to achieve piece.

"Do we have one example [of making peace with terrorists]?" Raz said.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified in the past several months as US and other foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured some 85 percent of Afghanistan and launched offensives on major cities.

On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden continues to believe it is not inevitable for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan, including Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia White House United States Post From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

25 minutes ago
 OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for a ..

OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for active participation in anti-CO ..

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Youth Day

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Youth Day

4 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Official Confirms Important Data Stolen ..

Lithuanian Official Confirms Important Data Stolen From Country's Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Offers $1.5 Billion For Joint Climate P ..

Bill Gates Offers $1.5 Billion For Joint Climate Projects With US Gov't

4 minutes ago
 UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.