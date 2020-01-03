Afghan Ambassador Says Peace Talks in Murky Waters as Regional Tensions Rise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The already-strained regional environment that shapes Afghan peace talks has just become murkier after a US strike disposed of a top Iranian commander, the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan said Friday.

"Regional environment for #AfghanPeace had already been distressful.

The just developing major escalation of tension in our neighborhood, even if not related to us, could make regional cooperation further murkier," Omar Zakhilwal tweeted.

The Pentagon said an early Friday strike at the Baghdad airport killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian defense chief has vowed a "crushing response."

Zakhilwal suggested that Afghanistan could try to balance off this "toughening" regional environment by a greater national unity, inclusivity and broader genuine consolation, in an attempt to make peace talks work.