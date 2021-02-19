Afghan Ambassador to Russia Was Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Sputnik V Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik on Friday that he and staffers of the Afghan diplomatic mission were inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V last week.

"My staffers and I were inoculated, this happened last Thursday. I had no complaints, I feel great," Jawad said.