UrduPoint.com

Afghan Ambassador To Sputnik: Taliban Is Group Consisting Of Various Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Afghan Ambassador to Sputnik: Taliban Is Group Consisting of Various Terrorists

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) is a motley group that includes members of international terrorist organizations, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Taliban are not one group now, they are motley. Twenty-five years ago it was a single group, now among them are members of international terrorist organizations, which are on the lists as ones prohibited by international organizations," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

26 minutes ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

9 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

8 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

8 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.