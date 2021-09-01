Afghan Ambassador to Sputnik: Taliban Is Group Consisting of Various Terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) is a motley group that includes members of international terrorist organizations, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Taliban are not one group now, they are motley. Twenty-five years ago it was a single group, now among them are members of international terrorist organizations, which are on the lists as ones prohibited by international organizations," the diplomat said.