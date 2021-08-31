UrduPoint.com

Afghan Ambassador To Tajikistan Says Resistance In Panjshir Only Legitimate Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Says Resistance in Panjshir Only Legitimate Power

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar says the only lawful source of power in his country is the Panjshir province resistance.

Panjshir, situated northeast of Kabul, is the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"What regime? There is no new regime in Kabul. The city was occupied by the Taliban, who also captured a major part of Afghanistan. But they have not formed a government yet, and if one day they manage to do it, I hope that no one will recognize it," Aghbar told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper, when asked about contacts with the "new regime" in Kabul.

"The only legitimate government in Afghanistan is the government of Ahmad Massoud, the son of our national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, which is already operating in the Panjshir Valley," the ambassador stated.

As for Massoud's negotiations with the militants, they are meant only to play for time ahead of fighting, the diplomat believes.

The resistance leader has been preparing for a war with the Taliban for years, according to Aghbar, and now all those opposing the radical group are gathering under the command of Massoud.

In a Monday interview with Foreign Policy magazine, Massoud said he would only give up if the Taliban formed an inclusive government and guaranteed equal rights for all citizens.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Italy Tajikistan All Government

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel P ..

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel Prize'

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Hol ..

Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

9 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

9 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.