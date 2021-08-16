Afghan Ambassador to UN Urges Security Council to Call For End of Violence in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council must take every measure to call on the Taliban (banned in Russia) to cease violence and human rights violations in Afghanistan, the country's ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council must take every measure to call on the Taliban (banned in Russia) to cease violence and human rights violations in Afghanistan, the country's ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Monday.

"The UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General should use every means at its disposal to call for an immediate cessation of violence and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law," Isaczai said.