UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Armed Forces Kill 6 Taliban Members In Southern Afghanistan - Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

Afghan Armed Forces Kill 6 Taliban Members in Southern Afghanistan - Military

The Afghan military killed six members of the Taliban movement and detained one of its commanders after repelling their attack in the southern province of Zabul, the Afghan National Army (ANA) said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Afghan military killed six members of the Taliban movement and detained one of its commanders after repelling their attack in the southern province of Zabul, the Afghan National Army (ANA) said on Wednesday.

"The ANA forces prevented [the Taliban's] attack, killed six militants and arrested an important commander named Hayatullah," the army's 205th Corps said in a statement.

According to ANA, the militants were planning a attack on security forces in the Kajer Khel area of the Shahjoi district.

The military also managed to seize weapons from the Taliban.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Army From

Recent Stories

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff playing a fr ..

2 minutes ago

A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Shab-e-Barat to be observed at homes

2 minutes ago

KP govt appeals for temporary healthcare professio ..

6 minutes ago

CEO PEDO suspends 2 engineers over closure of hyde ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.