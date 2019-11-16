UrduPoint.com
Afghan Armed Forces Killed Taliban Commander In Northern Province - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

Afghan Armed Forces Killed Taliban Commander in Northern Province - Defense Ministry

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had killed a famous Taliban commander and his guard during a special operation in the country's northern province of Faryab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had killed a famous Taliban commander and his guard during a special operation in the country's northern province of Faryab.

According to the ministry, the commander, known as Zalm Kash, and his guard were killed by the military's commando forces in the province's Pashtun Kot district. Another guard was injured.

