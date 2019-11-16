Afghan Armed Forces Killed Taliban Commander In Northern Province - Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:47 PM
The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had killed a famous Taliban commander and his guard during a special operation in the country's northern province of Faryab
According to the ministry, the commander, known as Zalm Kash, and his guard were killed by the military's commando forces in the province's Pashtun Kot district. Another guard was injured.