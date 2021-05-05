Afghan Army Airstrike Kills 10 Talibs in Northern Afghanistan - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Afghan government forces have carried out an airstrike on a Taliban convoy in northern Faryab province, killing 10 militants, including senior members of the radical movement, the defense ministry said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the large Taliban convoy was on its way to the Qaysar from Chehel Gazi village when it came under the attack.

The ministry specified that the strike had thwarted an attack that the convoy plotted in the Qaysar district of Faryab province.

The airstrike also resulted in 16 Talibs sustaining injuries. The wounded and dead included senior Taliban members and commanders, the ministry noted.

Violence flared up in the Central Asian country ahead of the Taliban's May 1 deadline for US and allied troops to complete the pullout. Tolo news estimates that 226 Afghan civilians and military personnel have been killed in Taliban attacks since US President Joe Biden announced plans in mid-April to start the withdrawal by May 1.