Afghan Army Averts Taliban Car Bomb Attack in Kandahar - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have prevented the Taliban from carrying out a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's southern Khakrez district, located in the Kandahar Province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Air Force targeted and destroyed 3 vehicles loaded with explosives, one of them was loaded with artillery, before reaching its target," the ministry said, adding that Afghan servicemen saved dozens of lives by preventing the attack.

Additionally, the Afghan army carried out a counterterrorist operation and some major demining works in Kandahar, according to the ministry.

discovered and defused 76 improvised explosive devices (IED) planted by the Taliban on a highway in Kandahar, eliminating eight militias during a counter-terrorist operation, the ministry added.

"Afghan National Army discovered and defused 76 [improvised explosive devices, IED] which were placed by Taliban on highway in Maiwand district of #Kandahar province yesterday. Lives of tens of #civilians were saved as a result. Additionally, 8 Taliban were killed and 4 others were wounded during ANA operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land.