UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Army Averts Taliban Car Bomb Attack In Kandahar - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Afghan Army Averts Taliban Car Bomb Attack in Kandahar - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have prevented the Taliban from carrying out a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's southern Khakrez district, located in the Kandahar Province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Air Force targeted and destroyed 3 vehicles loaded with explosives, one of them was loaded with artillery, before reaching its target," the ministry said, adding that Afghan servicemen saved dozens of lives by preventing the attack.

Additionally, the Afghan army carried out a counterterrorist operation and some major demining works in Kandahar, according to the ministry.

discovered and defused 76 improvised explosive devices (IED) planted by the Taliban on a highway in Kandahar, eliminating eight militias during a counter-terrorist operation, the ministry added.

"Afghan National Army discovered and defused 76 [improvised explosive devices, IED] which were placed by Taliban on highway in Maiwand district of #Kandahar province yesterday. Lives of tens of #civilians were saved as a result. Additionally, 8 Taliban were killed and 4 others were wounded during ANA operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha in September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Army Twitter Vehicles Car Kandahar Doha September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

3 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructu ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

1 hour ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.